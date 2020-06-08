Major fire breaks out at recycling centre in Sligo

A fire has broken out at a recycling centre in Co Sligo.

A fire broke out in one of the three buildings in the Greenstar recycling centre at Deepwater Quay in Sligo, approximately 2km from the town centre at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

Smoke has spread all over the town centre and three units of the local fire service are attending the scene.

The fire has been contained to one building in the recycling centre and has not spread.

No staff had to be evacuated upon the arrival of the brigade however gardaí are assisting businesses in the area, asking them to close.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Acting Chief Fire Officer at the Sligo Fire Service Marian Cockley said: "The fire broke out at a recycling depot at around 3.30pm, 3.40pm this afternoon.

"There are three units at the scene and it hasn’t spread.

"We have no idea what set the fire off yet, but it is a building with various recycling materials that is on fire."

"Emergency services and Gardaí are at the scene of a fire at a commercial premises in the Sligo town area," said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors