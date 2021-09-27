| 15.1°C Dublin

Eoghan Moloney

A very large fire has broken out at the Glenisk plant in Killeigh, Co Offaly this afternoon.

Emergency services including many fire brigade units, gardaí and units of the National Ambulance are at the scene as black smoke could be seen pouring from the facility from quite a distance.

It is believed extensive damage has been caused to the factory.

The road between Killeigh and Annaharvey has been closed as a result of the blaze and gardaí are advising people to avoid the area.

Gardaí are also advising people living near the factory to close their windows due to smoke.

It is not yet clear if there are any injuries.

More to follow..

