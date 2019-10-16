Major fire at Dublin school this morning causes roof to collapse and destroys wing of classrooms

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade fought the blaze which broke out at Scoil Chaitriona on Mask Avenue in Coolock just before 6.30am.

The upper floor of a classroom wing was gutted in the fire, leading to the collapse of the roof.

Fire engines from Tara Street, Donnybrook, North Strand and Kilbarrack were involved in the emergency.

We've made good progress at the fire, we now have 5 pumps, a turntable ladder, emergency tender and foam unit on scene. 1st 999 call at 0610 #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/lecqvznL7a — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 16, 2019

The fire was brought under control and prevented from spreading from the senior school to the junior school and there were no reports of injuries.

"We got a call just before 6.30am of a confirmed fire at Scoil Chaitriona on Mask Avenue. There was three classrooms involved in the upper tier of the school," said Dublin Fire Brigade Incident Commander Barbara Cahill.

"We were in attendance and started putting water on the fire. We then asked for more fire engines. There was a problem with water, so we asked the waterworks to increase the pressure, which they did," she added.

"There was six fire engines here in total, including one environmental unit, one turntable ladder and one ambulance. We brought the fire under control rapidly," said Ms Cahill.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt and all the residents around have been informed. The families of the kids have been text messaged that they are not to come to school," she added.

"The fire was in the senior school but did not spread to the junior school," she confirmed.

An inspection of the school will take place today once it is declared safe to do so, and efforts will be made to determine the cause of the fire.

There is no indication that the fire was suspicious in nature but Gardai did attend the scene as a matter of protocol.

After the fire was extinguished fire crews could be seen in the burnt out classrooms damping them down with hoses. Smoke was still billowing from the collapsed roof.

It is believed the fire may have spread through the roof space along the wing.

By 8am the fire was under control and some of the emergency crews returned to their stations while others continued working at the scene.

The school declined to comment early this morning as the operation to make the site safe continued.

