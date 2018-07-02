Major Dublin bus changes revealed: 'Super frequent' routes, services renumbered, and a new two-fare system

MAJOR changes to the Dublin bus network will see services re-numbered, creation of seven 'super frequent' routes and a move to a new two-fare system.

MAJOR changes to the Dublin bus network will see services re-numbered, creation of seven 'super frequent' routes and a move to a new two-fare system.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) says the changes will result in more people being able to access frequent services, but it will represent a “huge change” for passengers.

Under the proposals, the level of bus service across the city will increase by 27pc, and 11 brand new orbital routes which will operate every 15 minutes or more will be introduced.

The main changes are:

* Services to be arranged along seven cross-city super-frequent spines, with an increase in the numbers of orbital services.

* There will be an Increase in the number of all-day high-frequency services.

* A new route numbering system will be introduced, with ‘spines’, or high frequency routes, signified by the letters ‘A’ to ‘G’, followed by a digit. The letter signifies the spine, and the digit the specific branch.

* The 11 new orbital routes will operate on a 15-minute frequency, or better.

The NTA said there will be a two-tier fare structure – one will cover short journeys, while a second 90-minute fare is proposed where a customer can use any public transport system (bus, Dart or Luas) for a journey, subject to the last leg commencing within 90 minutes of the start of the overall trip.

Some passengers may be forced to change buses to access their destination, but the NTA said the benefits would be faster, more reliable journeys.

“The number of people living within 400m of a bus service that operates every 10 minutes or better, will increase by 35pc from 480,000 to 650,000,” it said.

“The number of people living within 400m of a bus service that operates every 15 minutes or better, will increase by31pc from 765,000 to almost one million.

“The number of jobs or college places situated within 400m of a bus service operating every 10 minutes or better will increase by 18pc from 540,000 to 640,000.”

Services will be organised on the basis of six categories: spines; spine branches; orbitals; other radials; locals; and peak-only services. The route numbering system will reflect these categories. “Spines, for example, are designated by the letters A to G, which separate into branches further out from the city,” the NTA said.

“Each bus on a spine service would be designated by a letter followed by a digit, for example A1, where the letter indicates the spine, and the digit indicates the specific branch.”

Public consultation gets underway on July 16, and will run until September 14.

The redesign is proposed because the network and fare structure is considered to be overly complex. The NTA wants to make it easier to use, and more attractive to passengers.

NTA Chief Executive Anne Graham said: “The current system of bus routes and services in Dublin is complex, with about 130 different bus routes forming the network. Currently the network is radially focused, with most routes emanating outwards from the city centre.

“Orbital bus services – routes that skirt the city – are few and far between. As a result, many bus journeys can only be made by firstly traveling into the city centre on one radial route, and then taking another radial bus service out.

“We believe that a system with greater scope for interconnection between routes, and where connecting passengers don’t necessarily have to travel to the city centre, is one that would be far more attractive and convenient.”

Dublin Bus chief executive Ray Coyne, said the redesign represented a “huge change” for everyone in the city, and that it looked forward to hearing what members of the public thought of the proposals.

Online Editors