Major disruptions to Irish Rail services after vandals damage equipment

Irish Rail has warned passengers to expect delays of up to 90 minutes for the remainder of the day after signalling equipment was damaged by vandals.

Two men in their 30s and 40s were arrested in connection with the incident which happened near Kishoge railway station in south Dublin this afternoon.

An Iarnród Éireann spokeswoman told Independent.ie that a gang damaged all the signalling equipment at the unused station which has caused significant disruptions. All services in and out of Heuston Station in Dublin are experiencing delays, while all Portlaoise commuter services are cancelled.

There is a shuttle service operating between Portlaoise and Sallins, Co Kildare. Dublin Bus are honouring Irish Rail tickets where services are available.

A number of extra stops will be provided on the intercity services from Cork to Dublin. "Major service disruption due to vandalism. Expect significant disruption to services in and out of Heuston due to signal fault caused by vandalism," Iarnród Éireann tweeted.

Earlier this week, up to 20 youths wearing balaclavas stormed a train and brawled with knives and blocks of wood, as they spray painted a train, threatening passengers and causing around €4,000 damage. The gang blocked the doors of a Dart with pieces of wood at Clongriffin Train Station in north Dublin, preventing the train from moving.

Online Editors