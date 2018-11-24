There is major transport disruption this morning as almost all trains due to depart Heuston Station in Dublin have been cancelled.

Major disruption out of Heuston Station due to tragic incident on line

There will be major disruption to train services serving Heuston train station this morning due to a tragic incident on the line between Sallins and Newbridge, an Irish Rail spokesperson has told Independent.ie.

No further services will depart Heuston station while emergency services are on the line. The 9.25 service from Heuston to Galway is ‘likely to be disrupted’, the account tweeted.

Trains will not be able to pass through Sallins while emergency services are attending the scene of the incident.

Emergency services are currently attending the scene and delays are expected to last for a number of hours.

The Irish Rail Twitter account has stated that “trains are not departing Heuston while emergency services attending.”

The delays are expected to be potentially ‘very lengthy’, according to the account.

Buses being arranged for Portarlington, Portlaoise and Athy to Heuston but there are delays in sourcing vechicles for the volumes travelling.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Online Editors