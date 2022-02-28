| 8.7°C Dublin

Major disruption on N4 in Dublin as truck overturns

A truck overturned on the N4 this morning. Expand

A truck overturned on the N4 this morning.

Laura Lynott

The N4/M4 westbound in Dublin between Junction 4 and Junction 5 is closed in Dublin this morning, after a truck overturned.

Traffic is being diverted via Lucan village. Gardai said motorists should expect delays.

Westbound traffic is extremely heavy in both directions and there are inbound delays.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route this morning.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a traffic incident on the N4/M4 Westbound between Junction 4a and Junction 5.

"The incident occurred at approximately 6.20am this morning, Monday, February 28.

"A truck overturned and is blocking all lanes. No injuries were reported.

Traffic is currently at a standstill. Motorists are being diverted through Lucan village. Expect delays."



