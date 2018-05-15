Emergency services are attending a "tragic incident" on the railway line at Howth Junction this morning

'Major disruption' for morning commuters following 'tragic incident' on DART line

Irish Rail confirmed the disruption is set to affect commuters throughout this morning's peak times.

There will now be no DARTS between Malahide/Howth and Harmonstown. Meanwhile, the Northern Commuter is operating Newry/Dundalk/Drogheda to Malahide only.

Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets but significant capacity issues expected — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 15, 2018

Speaking on RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland, Iarnród Éireann spokesperson Barry Kenny said they apologise to customers, but the incident is a tragic one. "An out of service train struck and fatally injured a man at Howth Junction," Mr Kenny said.

"There will be major disruption for the entirety of this morning's peak, this means no DARTs operating from Malahide or Howth. "Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets but obviously with typical volumes there will be significant pressure and capacity.

"If commuters can opt for alternative routes, we would advise them to do so." Mr Kenny said they do expect the incident, which occurred at 6.20am, to cause disruption throughout this morning's peak commuter period.

He continued; "We have had experiences similar to this in the past, it is not unusual for the line to be closed for two or two and a half hours.

"This would indicate disruption right through this morning's peak.

"We apologise to customers but the circumstance is a tragic one, and the disruption is unavoidable." Meanwhile, Belfast Enterprise will have Bus transfer between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans on Freephone 116 123, text 0872609060 (standard text rates apply), or email jo@samaritans.ie (ROI) or jo@samaritans.org (NI)

Online Editors