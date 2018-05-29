News Irish News

'Major' delays on M50 following early-morning crash

Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene Photo: DFB twitter
Amy Molloy

Motorists are being warned to avoid the M50 southbound if possible following an early-morning crash.

Emergency services have cleared the single vehicle crash which happened between the J7 Lucan and J9 Red Cow exits but serious delays remain.

Traffic is currently down to one lane and tailbacks are at the Ballymun exit.

A garda spokesman said a man has been hospitalised following the incident.

Gardaí are urging people to avoid taking this route if possible.

"Major delays. Gardaí at scene. Northbound traffic delays due to onlookers."

Traffic is also heavy on the N4 as a result of the crash.

Drivers are advised to use the Outer Ring Road as an alternative route.

Meanwhile, in Wicklow, there are reports of a fallen tree on the Rathdrum/Glenealy Road.

Drivers are being urged to approach with care.

While in Kildare, there's a crash on the M7 northbound between J10 Naas South and J9 Naas North, with traffic heavy on approach from the M9 merge.

