Major delays on M50 as emergency services deal with truck on fire
Emergency services are currently dealing with a truck on fire at the Sandyford exit on the M50 northbound.
Motorists are being advised to approach with care as smoke may affect visibility on both carriageways.
The truck went on fire at around 3pm and traffic is currently down to one lane.
Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene.
A garda spokesman advised motorists to avoid the area if possible as there are "significant delays".
"We advise that motorists travelling northbound on the M50 exit at Junction 15 or 16 and re join the M50 at Junction 12 where possible."
Online Editors