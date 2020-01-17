Commuters are set for chaos this morning due to a stuck truck at a railway crossing in east Dublin.

'Major delays' for commuters due to stuck truck at railway crossing

A truck has damaged a level crossing in Sutton, with major delays expected for all railway services, including DART and Commuter services.

Commuters are advised to use Dublin Bus services, which will be accepting rail tickets.

Rail services are continuing to operate with expected delays.

"Major delays between Howth and Howth Junction due to truck damaging level crossing at Sutton," Irish Rail said on Twitter.

"Dublin Bus accepting rail tickets. Knock-on delays expected to other DART and Commuter services also."

A photograph of the truck shows it has become stuck at the crossing.

Online Editors