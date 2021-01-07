| -0.5°C Dublin

Major concerns about Garda Covid figures as hundreds out of work

Ken Foy and Elaine Keogh

There is mounting concern in An Garda Síochána by the massive increase in gardaí who are unable to work because their movements are restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish Independent can reveal hundreds of gardaí across the country have been forced to self-isolate because they have been in contact with people who contracted Covid-19. A number of officers have contracted the deadly virus.

Senior sources revealed that more than 70 gardaí in the Co Louth division are currently self-isolating, with a similar figure in the Limerick division unable to work, while in Cork West the figure stands at more than 50.

