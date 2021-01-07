Major concerns about Garda Covid figures as hundreds out of work

There is mounting concern in An Garda Síochána by the massive increase in gardaí who are unable to work because their movements are restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish Independent can reveal hundreds of gardaí across the country have been forced to self-isolate because they have been in contact with people who contracted Covid-19. A number of officers have contracted the deadly virus.

Senior sources revealed that more than 70 gardaí in the Co Louth division are currently self-isolating, with a similar figure in the Limerick division unable to work, while in Cork West the figure stands at more than 50.

Around 40 officers are being forced to restrict their movements in counties Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, with eight positive Covid tests for gardaí in these three counties.

Sources said there are around 150 gardaí in Dublin unable to work due to the escalating health situation and it is understood the figure in Co Meath is around 45.

In the capital, detectives from Kevin Street and Pearse Street stations had to cover areas policed by Donnybrook and Irishtown stations over the New Year’s period because many detectives in these stations had to self-isolate.

In the DMR West policing division of the capital, 90 gardaí are currently unable to work and it is understood 30 of these officers have tested positive.

In the north central division in Dublin, a small outbreak of Covid was caused after an arrested prisoner passed on the virus to gardaí.

There are more than 60 gardaí in the Laois, Offaly, Kildare division currently out of work as garda management struggle to cope with the effects of the health crisis, with significant issues also being reported in counties Wexford and Wicklow.

In the Longford/Roscommon division there are at least 22 cases, in which two gardaí have tested positive.

In Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, there are 27 officers out of work because of Covid concerns.

A garda Covid-19 forum meeting is due to take place remotely tomorrow afternoon, when representatives of all garda ranks will meet remotely with garda management to discuss the escalating crisis.

Senior sources say garda management has put in place a special policing plan and stated that there “has been no impact on frontline policing and any available garda will now be put on outdoor duty.”

The source said Garda HQ is constantly monitoring the situation and that “there is no need to panic”.

“We are stretched but this situation can and will be dealt with,” the source said.

Frank Thornton, the president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), has called for gardaí to be placed among the high-priority groups for Covid-19 vaccination.

Mr Thornton said: “The GRA is receiving numerous reports of gardaí who have contracted the virus or are self-isolating in the past week, which shows that the danger of infection for gardaí as frontline workers in the battle against Covid-19 must be recognised by policymakers.

“Gardaí have been to the fore in the national effort to suppress the virus from the onset of the outbreak and the level of infections and self-isolation is sky-rocketing.

“This shows the increased danger of exposure faced by our members and their families. It also points to the risk of resources being stretched at a time when the need for gardaí to police the pandemic has increased.

“With plans to vaccinate up to 135,000 people by the end of February, and a month-long lag in full efficacy, it is imperative that frontline gardaí are given the protection of the vaccine as soon as possible.

“Early vaccination will reduce the numbers of gardaí forced to isolate and ensure they remain available to protect communities around the country. It will also fulfil the employer duty of care to our members as working people.”

Most gardaí cannot work from home and if one person is identified as a close contact, it is not known whether they are positive and are therefore a risk to other members of their unit, because they cannot get tested.

Another source highlighted the additional risks of carrying out roadside testing during the pandemic, using the example of testing for suspected drug driving, in which a saliva swab is taken from a motorist.

While PPE is supplied, “there is still a great risk of infection involved when swabbing someone.”

Gardaí are also present when a doctor is called to a station to take a blood or urine sample.

One said: “We are not working in a clinical environment and are not trained doctors or nurses, but we are put at risk.

“This is a high-risk job and many gardaí feel abandoned by the powers that be. They are exposed to infection by their dealings with the public and then they cannot get tested if they are a close contact. It is just not good enough.”

One source outlined how in one station, in a major town in the west of Ireland, “there are 12 gardaí infected and others are suspected. There is a possibility the station may have to close for a while”.

Some of those infected were in a pub before Christmas, where a total of 32 people are said to have been infected.

Another garda in another part of the country said they were not happy that a sergeant in the station seemed to be deciding who was a close contact and who was not.

One garda, based in the division where more than 50 are on Covid-related leave, said: “This has a multiplier effect on garda colleagues, their family members and the community as a whole.”

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has also called for a review of priority vaccinations for blue-light workers, including members of An Garda Síochána.

General Secretary, Antoinette Cunningham, said: “The decision-makers must reconsider the vaccination priority list in light of the new strain and contamination risks to members of An Garda Síochána, who are a critical group for managing the pandemic response.”

It is not clear when gardaí will be vaccinated in the current Government vaccination programme.

AGSI say members are continuing to explain, engage, and encourage before moving to enforce any of the existing regulations. To date, there has been a high level of public compliance, the organisation said.

Referring specifically to the new variant of coronavirus, Ms Cunningham says AGSI are seeing a greater number of members being affected, either because of contracting Covid-19 or because of the need to self-isolate as a close contact of a confirmed case.

“There’s a significant risk in policing the pandemic right now more than ever before and we are calling on those responsible for the vaccination programme to revisit the placement of gardaí on the priority list.

“Members changed rosters to allow for a 20pc increase in man power to police regulations relating to Covid-19 and they have been working 12-hour shifts since last March and they will continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” she said.

“But, AGSI are increasingly concerned about the welfare of our members with this new variant of the virus and it’s important to highlight that the enforcement of regulations cannot be done without a frontline police force.”