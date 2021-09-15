Major changes to modernise Ireland’s 19th century licensing laws to be considered by ministers

Cabinet Ministers will today consider the next steps for major changes in a bid to modernise licensing laws.

It is understood that the licensing law reforms will include making it easier for cultural venues, like museums, galleries, theatres and exhibition spaces to acquire licenses.

This will mean that the range of night-time and cultural offerings can be broadened.

The changes may also include later opening times for bars and nightclubs.

Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton will seek approval from her colleagues to draft the General Scheme of the Sale of Alcohol Bill 2021, which will see 19th century licensing laws updated.

It comes as Ministers Catherine Martin and Hildegarde Naughton will today launch the Night Time Economy Taskforce report.

The proposed Sale of Alcohol Bill aims to repeal the Licensing Acts and the Registration of Clubs Acts completely and to replace them with “updated provisions more suited to the 21st century”, according to a Government source.

The Government intends to develop licensing reforms with a “supportive approach to businesses” and it has said that the interests of public health, consumers and communities will be “central”.

The Government also hopes to repeal the Public Dance Hall Act 1935, which means that organisers which want to hold a dance need to obtain a license.