Major blaze at scrap metal recycling factory now 'under control'

Firefighters in Limerick have this morning contained a major blaze at a scrap metal recycling factory which raged overnight.

According to RTE news, six units of the Limerick Fire Service remain at the scene to dampen-down the fire at United Metals on Ballysimon Road.

@Limerick_Leader Now, there seems to have an factory fire accident around Ballysimon Road. I took the photo at Tipperary Roundaround. pic.twitter.com/IEyVbGwHm8 — Smallotter (@Smallotter2017) August 27, 2018 Crews are in attendance at at large Scrap Metal Fire on the Ballysimon Road. Please close doors & windows if living in the area. — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) August 27, 2018

The fire broke out at the United Metals commercial premises shortly after 8pm on Monday evening.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the area, for miles around.

Limerick City and County Fire Service asked people living in the vicinity of the fire to close their doors and windows as a health and safety precaution. They wrote online; "100ft Bronto Aerial Appliance along with Green Watch Crews will be working hard for several hours to come. Please avoid the area."

A spokesperson at the Munster Fire Control headquarters said it received a 999 alert around 8.18pm about a fire at the United Metals company, Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

LI11E1 - our 100ft Bronto Aerial Appliance along with Green Watch Crews will be working hard for several hours to come. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/w5KfMbXbOx — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) August 27, 2018

Nine fire trucks were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

United Metals has been operating since 2010 and is involved in exporting all materials bought, directly into the international markets.

It also operates from a site at Limerick Docks where it recycles waste which is shipped to mills all over the world.

Online Editors