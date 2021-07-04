Main creche company led by couple whose business was focus of RTÉ investigation records pre-tax profits of €1m

The main creche firm operated by the north Dublin couple whose creche business was at the centre of an RTÉ investigation concerning its care of children recorded pre-tax profits of €1 million last year.

According to new accounts filed by Links Creche and Montessori Ltd, the company’s pre-tax profits totalled just over €1m for the 12 months to the end of October last.

This represents a 10pc increase on the pre-tax profits of €911,557 for 2019.

After paying corporation tax of €182,621, the company recorded post tax profits of €817,658 for last year.

At the end of October last, the company’s accumulated profits had increased from €2.3m to €3.2m.

In another sign of a buoyant year for the company, its cash funds increased more than three fold from €417,625 to €1.6m.

The profits last year take account of non-cash depreciation costs of €211,419.

The creche firm, which operates eight creches around the capital, is led by Deirdre and Padraig Kelly from Malahide.

Numbers employed by the company reduced from 189 to 173.

The firm's two directors, Deirdre and Padraig Kelly paid themselves an aggregate €175,200 last year and this followed an aggregate €175,000 to the two in 2019.

In 2013, the Links Abington creche in Malahide was the subject of an RTE ‘Breach of Trust’ documentary.

In 2015, the firm that operates the creche, Links Creche & Montessori Ltd was fined €1,000 at Dublin District Court after pleading guilty to eight charges pertaining to incidents which occurred on eight different dates across February and March in 2013.

In 2016, at the High Court, settlements totalling more than €1m were approved for 22 children in cases arising out of the RTE documentary. The settlements were without admission of liability.

The defendants had filed a full defence and denied the incidents recorded in the footage were representative of the level of care throughout the crèche.

The website for the business today states that Links Childcare “aims to provide the highest standard of care throughout our comprehensive range of services, from nursery through our Early Childhood Care and Education Programme to after school.

They stated that “we aim to provide a service which is a ‘home away from home’ for your daughter or son”.

The Kellys' creche business was established in 2004 and during the last 17 year period, the business has grown rapidly to operate 11 creches with creches at the upmarket Abington in Malahide along with creches at Balbriggan, Citywest, Clonee, Blackrock, Portmarnock (2), Manor, Drumcondra, Clontarf and Kinsealy.

The business is in expansion mode with the company confirming on its website that Links Clonee is expanding and due to open a purpose built state-of-the-art extension, including an Afterschool Service, to its existing crèche in September.