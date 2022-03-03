Maia Dunphy’s mother Helen is laid to rest in Dublin

Comedian Johnny Vegas during the funeral of Helen Dunphy at Church of the Assumption in Dalkey. Picture: Collins

Tributes have been paid to the mother of broadcaster Maia Dunphy, who died with cancer last month.

Helen Dunphy passed away at St Vincent’s private hospital on February 27 with her family by her bedside.

She is survived by her children Maia, Anna and Marc, her husband Tom.

Her funeral notice said she will be “sadly missed by her husband, children, her adored grandson Tom, extended family and a wide circle of friends.”

Ms Dunphy’s funeral took place this morning at the Church of the Assumption in Dalkey in south Dublin, and was followed by a private cremation. Attendees included RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy and TV presenter Lucy Kennedy, as well as comedian Johnny Vegas, from whom Maia is separated.

Helen Dunphy’s funeral notice said that anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory was asked to send it to the Marie Keating Foundation.

Maia, a broadcaster and TV presenter, broke the news of her mother’s sad passing on Twitter last week.

"Cancer is a f*cking horror show, and I never trot out platitudes about ‘fighting battles’ because it seemingly implies some people don’t fight hard enough,” she wrote.

She said her mother bore her recent illness "with the same stoicism she approached everything in life".

"Those of you who know her well will know how much has happened in these last difficult weeks. But Helen didn’t doubt for a second how much she was loved,” she said.

Maia said that her mother was a “remarkable woman, without pretension and with a very rare self-assuredness that was a testament to all the right choices she made in her life and the acceptance of things she had no control over.”

Maia said that her mother was dedicated, devoted, and adored her grandson Tom and said she had been “like a second mum” to him.

"I simply could not have coped without her help. I’m lost without her already."