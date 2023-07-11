Maia Dunphy reveals Ryan Tubridy confided in her last August of plan to step down from Late Late Show

TV presenter and broadcaster, Maia Dunphy has leaped to the defence of Ryan Tubridy revealing how he told her “in confidence” of his plans to step down from the Late Late Show in August of last year.

Ryan Tubridy has insisted before a Dáil committee today that the timing of his his decision to depart the Friday night entertainment show was not linked to the scandal now engulfing RTÉ over undeclared payments.

“I will be here until the last dog barks until you believe me that that decision came from my heart and soul and that the kernel of it was last August,” he told Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members today.

Maia, 46, who is represented by NK Management - the same agency that represents Ryan Tubridy – defended the presenter today and revealed how Tubridy confided in her at an RTÉ launch last August of his plans to depart the Late Late Show.

She posted on Twitter: “Ryan Tubridy told me in confidence last August that after much consideration, he was planning to leave the LLS at the end of the season.”

“I have no skin in this game, but as some seem to think he decided to leave suddenly because of this debacle, I can tell you that’s not true.

“One thing I have in absolute spades is a strong sense of fairness. It’s important not to throw more untruths into this fiasco.”

“It was at the RTÉ Autumn launch. I’m not usually at it, but had to go to promote a show. I was a bit overwhelmed, as it was the first media event I’d been at since my mum died. Ryan sensed I was struggling and took me out for some air. He’s good like that. That’s when he told me.”

In Ryan Tubridy’s opening statement before PAC this morning, the former Late Late Show host confirmed and reiterated that his departure from his role as the TV host has no connection with the current scandal.

“I made my initial decisions to leave the Late Late Show, pretty much a year ago. Around this time, I mentioned it to the people closest to me, and my agent,” he said.

Maia previously defended the "really decent, hard-working people" at at NK Management on social media.

She also revealed how she was paid €9,000 from RTÉ last year.

She commented: “I earned about 9K from RTE last year! I have no truck with any of this."

She added that "a lot of the rhetoric and speculation flying around about talent agencies is quite unfair.

"Ireland is a small place, it stands to reason that there aren't a hundred talent agencies.

"For the record, NK Management is staffed by a lot of really decent, hard-working people."

She also posted on Twitter to say that in her experience working with RTE, "budgets are non-negotiable".

"Any time I have done a show for RTÉ, the budgets are non-negotiable; they're pre-set, usually VERY tight in the independent sector."