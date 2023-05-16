Maia Dunphy reveals hilarious encounter with scammer pretending to be her son

Maia Dunphy has revealed the hilarious encounter she had with a scammer who tried to trick her into sending money by pretending to be her son.

When the well-known Irish TV producer received a hoax text claiming to be from her “new” son, she decided to engage the scammer with brilliant results

She revealed the conversation on Twitter to her followers with the opener: “Decided to text my new child back,” alongside screenshots of the conversation.

She added: “All sorts of scams these days. No idea what this one is after?!"

It all started when she received a text saying: "Mum, I am texting you on my new phone because my old phone is broken. Could you send me a message on WhatsApp so I can text you from my new phone?"

Maia, who saved the fraudster's number as "Scammy", wrote: "Just got your text pet, is everything ok? Mum x" to which the scammer replied: "I'm still transferring all the apps to the new phone".

Quickly spotting the scam, Maia replied: "Well, you know that Monday is the day I go out nicking jocks off random washing lines, and it was a sunny day today so I'm only just home. Is everything ok?"

To which Scammy replied: "Ok. Yes, I'm fine. You can delete the old number and save this one."

Maia then replied: "Ok. Will you be home at the weekend? Jim brought home that deer he ran over, so we're going to barbecue it if the weather's nice."

Scammy told her: "Yes, I'm coming. I'm a bit frustrated today." After Maia asked why, he then said: "Because of that new device. I have to transfer all the apps but the banking app has put a 48-hour security on the app due to the new phone. But I have to pay two payments. Very annoying because I can't do anything about it."

Deciding to have to some fun, Maia said: "Oh no? Can the nuns not help you?" The non-existent nuns couldn't help Maia's "son" and he claimed he would be able to pay the money back tomorrow.

Maia then replied: "Well, I don't mind if you pawn that religious relic I gave you? Once we have it back by June."

Scammy responded: "Yes. Can you help me with this payment?"

However, Maia decided to up the ante with her next message reading: "I'll try. I got a pair of quite badly skid marked Calvin Kleins off a line today, and I think Brenda would pay a premium. How can I transfer the money? How much do you need?"

Scammy sent a laughing emoji before again asking if he should forward payment details. Maia asked how much he needed and he said €921.

In response, Maia hilariously wrote: "That's very specific. is this for your gas bill? Have you been cremating people's pets without a licence again?"

Scammy explained that he had supposedly bought a laptop, with the TV presenter, firing back: "But you have a laptop? The FP Laugh & Learn. Did the nuns take it?"

When Maia then asked how she could transfer the money, Scammy made their first mistake.

He shared bank details with a name included, before quickly deleting the message. Maia joked that the name "is NOT my lovely son Scammy’s birth name".

Scammy again assured his "mum" he would pay the money back tomorrow. Maia asked why he had changed his name but he ignored her by replying: "That's the payment details. You should put my name in the reference."

Maia replied: "Ok, so I just put Scammy Hooer in the reference then?" After Scammy said yes, she then delivered the killer line: "Great. I'll do that and then forward all your details to the cyber crime unit of our local police station."

Scammy replied: "Is this not mum?" to which Maia replied: "I don't think it is. Will you still come for the barbecue on Saturday? It's a massive deer? Hello?"

Sharing the last screenshot, Maia said: "And just like that, my child blocked me. Oh how quickly they forget."

People took to the comments to applauded Maia’s take down with one writing: "Scammy hooer has finished me. I’m dead."

Another added: “It's a massive deer had me roaring.”