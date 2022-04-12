Maia Dunphy: ‘I always thought my mum had so many years left and we had so many plans’

Maia Dunphy has said she is “devastated” after the death of her mother in February and said she is still coming to terms with her loss.

The broadcaster’s mum, Helen (76), from Dalkey, died on February 27 in St Vincent’s private hospital, having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.

She left husband Tom, Dunphy and her two siblings and a grandson, also named Tom.

“It’s the worst thing in the world,” Dunphy said. “We were very close and she was a great support to me.

“Bizarrely, she stayed really hopeful. She was like, ‘No, I’m going to beat it’, but it seems like pancreatic cancer’s the worst one.”

Dunphy said that when her mother was first diagnosed, the family were initially hopeful.

“I have so much faith in medicine and I’m a problem solver,” she said.

“I always thought my mum had so many years left and we had so many plans. I thought, ‘No, something has to be possible, something can be done’.

“And sometimes you have to accept that things can’t be fixed. It’s a very hard thing to get your head around.

“I keep going to ring her because I would ring her every single day.

“She was like a second mum to Tom – she’d take him any time I was working, so it’s very tough just on a practical level.

“I haven’t processed it, to be honest. It’s only been six weeks and I can’t quite get my head around it.”

Dunphy said the family are “just trying to find the positives” in the wake of their loss.

“My mum and dad were such a happy couple. My dad keeps saying, ‘I was so lucky to have someone and such a good partnership for 50 years’,” she said.

“I was so close to my mum. The fact is, there was nothing left unsaid between me and her.

“The loss is huge, but I don’t sit here wondering how things could have been different.”

Dunphy said six-year-old Tom adored his grandmother and misses her.

“He’s her only grandchild and she was so delighted to become a granny,” she said.

“I just feel we should have had a lot more time together. But you have to just find comfort and go, ‘at least she got to be a granny for six years’.”

Dunphy has been named as an ambassador for a new, free interactive Irish language resource, Is Féidir Linn.

Launched by Gael Linn, it is aimed at parents and anyone who wants to use a “cúpla focail” at home.

It is available on mobile and computer devices, and Dunphy said it is for “people like me” as she tries to help her son improve his Irish.

“I wasn’t raised in a Gaeilgeoir household and I’m embarrassed to admit how bad my Irish is,” she said.

“I was so pleased to be asked to do this as it just makes Irish really accessible. I want to be able to help Tom with Irish and help him with confidence.

“And if we make mistakes, we’ll make them together. So I try to be one step ahead of him as my Irish isn’t that great, but he’s really into it now.”

For more details, see www.gaelbhratach.ie/is-feidir-linn/