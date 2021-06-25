Clare Heardman, Conservation Ranger, Glengarriff, National Parks and Wildlife Service, checking of one of the 23 White-tailed eagle chicks that arrived in Kerry Airport (Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan)

Eamonn Meskall, Regional Manager National Parks and Wildlife Service, showing Peter Jones and Geraldine Culloty, Department of Agriculture, one of the 23 white-tailed eagle chicks that arrived in Kerry Airport (Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan)

Twenty-three White-tailed eagle chicks arrived in Kerry airport today, as part of a long-term wildlife reintroduction project being led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The eagle chicks were collected from nests throughout the Trondheim area of West-Central Norway by the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA).

They will spend six to eight weeks in purpose-built flight cages before being released at four Munster sites, including Killarney National Park, along the River Shannon, the lower Shannon estuary, and a site in Waterford, in August.

These new chicks will join and strengthen the small Irish breeding population that has become established since the reintroduction programme began in 2007.

Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan said: “This is an incredibly exciting and technically complex project whose success depends on the collaboration of many groups, including our NPWS teams, local farmers, conservationists and communities, the Norwegian Authorities and many other partners in Norway.

“White-tailed eagles are magnificent birds and, as top predators, they also play a key role in the functioning of ecosystems. Having been driven to extinction in the 19th Century as a result of human actions, this reintroduction project is delivering real impact for the species.”

Last year 10 eagles were released along the River Shannon. Nine of those 10 birds survived their first year and are currently dispersed at a number of locations. One has even made their way to Scotland.

One hundred White-tailed Eagles were released in Killarney National Park between 2007 and 2011. They dispersed widely throughout the country. The first breeding began in 2012 on Lough Derg, Co Clare.

Since then a small breeding population of eight to 10 pairs have successfully fledged over 30 chicks, with five chicks likely to fledge into the wild in Munster in the next few weeks.

Some Irish-bred eagles are now reaching maturity and starting to breed in the wild themselves. However, the small population is still vulnerable as illegal poisoning poses a threat.

The breeding population was also negatively impacted by Avian Influenza in 2018 and storm Hannah in 2019.

Clare Heardman, Conservation Ranger, Glengarriff, National Parks and Wildlife Service, checking of one of the 23 White-tailed eagle chicks that arrived in Kerry Airport (Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan)

The young eagles have been collected under licence by NINA. They will be tagged – including with satellite tags – before release to allow the project to monitor their progress and their integration into the existing breeding population.

Cooperation with the farming communities in release areas is very important. During the first phase of the release project, a good relationship was established with the farming community. Farmers helped monitor birds and nests at some sites.

Restoring this flagship species will bring additional biodiversity and ecosystem benefits as well as potential economic benefits. Ecotourism received a boost in Mountshannon, Co Clare, when the first breeding pair nested within sight of the village in 2012, attracting thousands of visitors over the next few years.

Covid restrictions last year had a huge impact on physical tourism, so live streaming of a White-tailed Eagle nest in Glengarriff, Co Cork, proved to be a popular virtual nature attraction. It even made the recent BBC list of top 20 virtual nature attractions in the world!

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien commended the National Parks and Wildlife Service staff for their dedication to the reintroduction programme.

“We have seen the dedication of NPWS staff and their stakeholders on the ground over the past 14 years to reintroduce White-tailed Sea Eagles throughout Ireland and beyond.

“Thanks to human intervention, our NPWS is bringing this iconic species back.” He said.