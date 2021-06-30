Magical power of the ‘Disney village’ boosts €600m film industry and set to enchant tourists ‘for next 20 years’

Enniskerry has become known as ‘The Disney village’.

In a time where travel options are still limited, people are continuing to day-trip in their droves to the Wicklow idyll to see a taste of the Hollywood Disenchanted set first-hand, indulge in some escapism and treat the kids to a 99.

The flower-strewn town with its brightly-coloured Disney shopfronts has become an attraction in itself.

But what will the magical effect of the Disenchanted film mean long-term and what kind of boost has it given the Irish screen industry?

According to Screen Ireland, the movie is now part of an industry worth over half a billion euros, with the entire country set to enjoy a serious ‘bounce-back’ for years to come.

In the short-term alone, some business owners are understood to have received lump sums to compensate them for loss of earnings for having to close. Filming will take place in Enniskerry for a total of 11 days with Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA’s) signed as part of the deal. Shooting with a ‘green-screen’ for special effects is taking place at the RDS.

While the ongoing filming has caused disruption to the local residents – with the village effectively going into lockdown while shooting is underway – there will also be huge future benefits to the community at large.

The sequel to the 2007 Enchanted hit starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey is part of an industry that’s now worth an estimated €629m to the Irish economy and is responsible for creating nearly 12,000 jobs.

Screen Ireland organised a trade mission to LA in September 2019 when Tánaiste Leo Varadkar met with Disney’s Executive Chair Bob Iger to promote the industry.

A Screen Ireland spokesperson said she was “really delighted” to have had two major Disney productions filming in Ireland since then, including The Last Duel starring Matt Damon.

She said when it comes to Disenchanted, there is “enormous value of having a location like Enniskerry appearing on screen”.

Twins, Ellie and Maymie Connolly (6) from Monaghan at the Disenchanted set in Enniskerry. Pic:Mark Condren

Twins, Ellie and Maymie Connolly (6) from Monaghan at the Disenchanted set in Enniskerry. Pic:Mark Condren

“You can’t put a price on the promotional value it can bring to a local town or tourist location,” she said.

“There is an enormous knock-on effect for the local community. Everyone benefits in terms of jobs and local investment at the time of filming. But also later on, when tourists continue to return to a location as a result of it being on screen.”

Cllr Melanie Corrigan, a member of the Wicklow County Tourism Board, would like to see a ‘film trail’ being introduced. This would give domestic and international screen fans the chance to see first-hand where projects like Disenchanted were filmed in Wicklow alongside Ballykissangel, Leap Year, Glenroe and Excalibur.

She said that the village was “thriving” and it was heartening to see, after a long, tough year for everyone. Ms Corrigan said it could do for Co Wicklow what the filming of Star Wars in Skellig Michael did for Co Kerry.

“It's very hard to quantify in terms of its value to the local economy. It will be worth millions of euros,” she said.

“I would be saying that people will be coming for the next 20 years to visit Enniskerry because of Disenchanted. Enchanted was made 14 years ago and people are still talking about it. We'll get another 20 years out of Disenchanted.”

As for spotting any of the big-name stars like Dempsey or Adams, so far they have proved elusive.

“No and I have done my best! I’ve done a lot of hanging out around the village and drinking coffee but no, not yet,” she said.

“We’ve had a really long, tough year and it has given the whole community a boost and nationally even to think we have stars here in Ireland and wanting to film here, it’s given the whole country a bit of a lift.”