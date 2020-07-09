Magical Hogwarts themed Airbnb in Roscommon booked out by Harry Potter fanatics

The Harry Potter themed property has already been booked up for all of July and August, every weekend in September, and Halloween Photo: Airbnb

A Hogwarts themed Airbnb in Co Roscommon has become a top destination for Harry Potter fans looking for a magical weekend away.

The Draiocht (Magic) house, in Boyle, Co Roscommon, only became available last week but has already been booked up for all of July and August, every weekend in September, and Halloween.

The Draiocht (Magic) house has been a huge hit with Harry Potter fans Photo: Airbnb / Facebook

The Draiocht (Magic) house has been a huge hit with Harry Potter fans Photo: Airbnb

Owner of the house, Conor Hamill, said the house is a major attraction for families with young children as well as older "diehard Potter fans."

"So far it's been mostly booked by families with kids who are Harry Potter fans," Conor said.

"From the messages I'm getting, it's their kid's birthday, and they're bringing them there to surprise them.

"So they've just told them they're going away for a few days and then when they get there and open up the door, bang. It's Harry Potter madness for you."

Conor did nearly all of the work on the house himself / Facebook

Conor did nearly all of the work on the house himself

He added: "I have a few people coming in this weekend and next weekend and they're diehard Potter fans. It is families, but I also have two bunches of girls coming in August, there's seven girls in each group."

Conor said the idea for project came after he began making magic wands for his children, who are Harry Potter fanatics.

"I carved them a couple of cool wands and then it kind of just took off from then. I started carving wands and I probably have 100 wands now and they're all in the house in display cases.

"So that kind of was the trigger of it, then I bought the property. I was just going to fix it up and rent it. Then I figured out that I could make the four bedrooms like the four houses in Harry Potter, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin, and the kids would get a kick out of it.

The project came about after Conor started making wands for his own children / Facebook

The project came about after Conor started making wands for his own children

"I nearly did all the work myself because I'm handy enough that way. So I probably would have put the house on the market for Airbnb probably in February, but then the coronavirus thing kicked in.

"It gave me time then to to do the garden, and build a tree house, and actually get the house painted," he said.

The magical digs has gone down a hit with locals, with many flocking to its gates to catch a glimpse of it's wizardly wonderful interiors.

"It's the buzz around Boyle at the moment. A lot of people have come to take pictures. It's like the movie Willy Wonka, people are at the gates trying to get a look inside. I can't get in or out."

The bedrooms in the property are modelled on the four Harry Potter houses / Facebook

The bedrooms in the property are modelled on the four Harry Potter houses

Online Editors