Magic number: Ireland reaches milestone million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Ireland has reached a milestone one million first doses of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made the announcement in a tweet this evening.

“Just been informed by the HSE that we’ve reached one million first doses of the Covid vaccine,” Mr Martin said.

"Great work by all the vaccination teams and GPs across the country.”

Just been informed by @HSELive that weâve reached 1 Million first doses of the #CovidVaccine



Great work by all the vaccination teams and GPs across the country. — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 25, 2021

In contrast with our neighbours in Britain, Ireland’s vaccination programme has been dogged by supply issues, in particular of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It has also been hit by concerns over extremely rare blood clotting events, which has led us to restrict the AstraZeneca vaccine to the over-60s.

However, there was good news last week, with the accouncement of 545,000 extra Pfizer vaccines on the way in coming months.

Ireland has now also given out about 400,000 second doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Read More



