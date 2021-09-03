| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Maggie Millions’ and the lotto win that sent her ‘to hell and back’

Expand

Close

Gillian Halliday

A decision made on the spur of the moment changed Margaret Loughrey’s life for ever. But how her life unfolded after that is a cautionary tale that proves that money — even an eye-watering lottery win to the tune of £27m — cannot buy happiness.

A bank account with that balance would be most people’s idea of heaven, but in later years the businesswoman candidly admitted it plunged her into hell, saying: “Money has brought me nothing but grief. It has destroyed my life.”

Back in 2013, the Strabane woman (50s), who was found dead at her home on Thursday, found a spare couple of pounds in her purse that she used to buy a couple of EuroMillions Lottery lucky dips.

Most Watched

Privacy