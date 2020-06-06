| 5.3°C Dublin

Madeleine McCann Case: Holidaying family from Louth may have witnessed abduction

Evidence of the Smith family from Drogheda back in focus, Catherine Fegan reports

Crime scene: A photo from 2007 of a police officer outside the apartment at the Ocean Club Hotel in Luz where Madeleine McCann went missing Expand

Catherine Fegan

A possible sighting of Madeleine McCann by an Irish family on the night she went missing has come back into focus as the net closes in on a new prime suspect.

In May 2007, members of the Smith family from Drogheda revealed to police investigators that they saw a man carrying a young child through the streets of Praia da Luz.

The sighting happened on the night Madeleine went missing from her family's apartment on the Algarve.

