Macra na Feirme protest march leaves Irish Farm Centre for Government Buildings after walking 79km overnight
Collins Photos
Macra na Feirme has expressed worry about the "disjointed and sparse" healthcare facilities and lack of public transportation in rural areas, as well as the lack of future planning for rural towns "informed by rural people". The group is also urging the government to participate in negotiations about a farming succession plan and the imposition of quotas on young farmers who apply for grant aid.