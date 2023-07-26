M6 motorway closed near Athenry junction after serious crash

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred this morning on the M6 Westbound near Athenry, Co. Galway.

The single vehicle collision occurred between Junction 17 (Athenry) and Junction 18 (M17/M18) at approximately 5.10am.

The road is closed westbound between Junctions 17 and 18 and local diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

Gardaí have said no further information is available at this time.

More to follow..