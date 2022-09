The scene of the crash on the M50. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

The scene of the collision on the M50. Picture: M50 Twitter

A multi-vehicle collision that occurred on the M50 has now been cleared, however motorists should still expect delays.

Emergency services attended the scene that was blocking two northbound and one southbound lane.

It is not clear at this stage whether anyone was hurt.

The incident occurred on the northbound motorway between Junction 12 Firhouse and Junction 11 Tallaght.