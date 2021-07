Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of road traffic incident involving a truck that occurred on the M50 this morning.

The M1 southbound approaching the M50 is closed due to the incident.

The truck jack-knifed between the M50 Northbound and the M1 Southbound around 9.35am, blocking all lanes.

M50 traffic can access the M1 via the old M1/M50 roundabout. Delays are expected.

No injuries have been reported at this time.