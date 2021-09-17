M&S cancels Christmas ‘food to order’ service for Irish customers this year

M&S has announced to customers it will “regrettably” be unable to offer customers in Ireland the Christmas food to order this festive season.

In an email to customers, M&S wrote: “We’re writing to let you know that, regrettably, we’re unable to offer customers in the Republic of Ireland our Christmas Food to Order service this year.

“At M&S, we want to make this Christmas a magical one for all our customers. Given the current challenges in the food industry, there was too much risk that we could potentially let customers down with key items in their orders ahead of the all-important big day – we’d never want to do that

“The good news is that we’ll still have everything you need for a truly delicious Christmas at your M&S Store.

“We look forward to welcoming you to your M&S Store this Christmas.”

The announcement comes after the retail company announced the closure of 11 shops in France and the pulling of 800 lines in Irish M&S stores.

M&S had explained “the lengthy and complex export processes following the UK’s exit from the European Union are significantly constraining.”

It added that supply chain “complexities” following Brexit had made it “near impossible for us to serve fresh and chilled products to customers to the high standards they expect.”

There are no plans in place to close Irish stores but pulling 800 products will no doubt affect regular shoppers.

Items being pulled include free-range chicken, orchids and goods containing Parmesan Reggiano.

An M&S spokesperson said: "Brexit has already led to complexity and delay shipping products Ireland and there is too much risk that customers will be let down if we attempt to fulfill CFTO orders and they are delayed or not fulfilled. Customers will still be able to buy everything they need for Christmas in our M&S Food Halls.”