Lyra McKee to be among names of 3,600 people killed in Troubles to be read out at Dublin church on Good Friday

Journalist Lyra McKee will be the last name read out during the service.

The Dublin Unitarian Church will hold its annual service to commemorate all those who have died in the conflict in Northern Ireland by reading out the 3,600 names of the deceased this Good Friday.

Starting at 12pm, members of the congregation and the public will begin to read the names of the nearly 3,600 people who died as a result of the conflict in Northern Ireland between 1966 and 2019. The reading of the names will continue until approximately 3 pm.

The Minister of the Dublin Unitarian Church, Rev Bridget Spain, will begin and end the service. The artistic director of the Abbey Theatre, Caitriona McLoughlin, will begin the reading.

The reading will begin with the name of John Patrick Scullion, a Catholic storeman shot by the UVF in West Belfast in May 1966, and ending with Lyra McKee, a 29-year-old journalist shot dead by the New IRA in Derry in April 2019.

“The shooting in February of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh by the same organisation, leaving him with life-changing injuries, is a grim warning that the killings may not be over,” the Unitarian Church said in a statement.

People wishing to hear the readings are welcome at any time between 12 midday and 3pm and if anybody wishes to join the list of readers, they can contact Rev Bridget Spain.

The act of commemoration is the only religious service of its kind in Ireland and it will be the twentieth year of the 'reading of the names' service for all those who died in and because of the Northern Ireland conflict.

“These readings illustrate powerfully the terrible, random nature of death in war and civil conflict. All human life and death is in these mournful lists: British soldiers, IRA volunteers, loyalist paramilitaries, Ulster policemen and women, part-time UDR men, prison officers, gardaí, civil rights marchers, judges, businessmen, farmers, taxi drivers, social workers, housewives, children of all ages, people killed walking home from the pub, while watching football on the television, while attending church; people killed on buses and trains; and walking and shopping and visiting in London and Birmingham, Dublin and Monaghan, Belfast and Derry and Banbridge and Omagh and a score of other Northern Irish towns and villages,” the church said.