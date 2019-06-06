Lyra McKee murder: Police arrest man under Terrorism Act after searches in Derry

Police investigating the murder of Lyra McKee have arrested a man under the UK Terrorism Act.

The 46-year-old was arrested after the PSNI carried out searches at properties in the Northland Road and Creggan areas of Derry.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A number of items were also seized and taken for further examination.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “Since Lyra was murdered following violent disorder in Creggan in Derry/Londonderry on 18th April, our investigation has received widespread support from the community.

“I still want to hear from anyone who has any information and would appeal to the public to contact my team of detectives on 101. Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The journalist was shot in the head during rioting in the Creggan area when a gunman opened fire on police in April.

Police have said they believe dissident republican group the New IRA were behind the attack.

The group have since admitted responsibility for the murder of the 29-year-old.

Belfast Telegraph