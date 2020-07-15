Lyra McKee: Man arrested in murder investigation in Derry

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, this morning arrested the man in Derry under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He has been taken to Musgrave police station in Belfast where he is currently being questioned.

In a statement, the PSNI also said that they conducted a search of a house in Derry in connection with the investigation.

Lyra McKee was shot dead in the Creggan area of the city on April 18 last year during a riot. She was close to police lines observing the disturbances.

Dissident republican group the New IRA admitted responsibility for the shooting.

Belfast Telegraph