'Lying under oath no longer acceptable' - TDs move to 'urgently' pass perjury law to battle 'compo culture'

Regional TDs are moving to have a new law penalising people who lie under oath to be passed as a "matter of urgency" to combat rising insurance costs.

It comes as a former Shelbourne footballer today withdrew a €60,000 personal injury claim after admitting he lied under oath about injuries he received in a rear-ending accident.

Nine TDs have submitted a motion to be debated in the Dáil next week to have former Independent senator Padraig O'Ceidigh's Perjury Bill signed into law.

After the Irish Independent published an investigation last December exposing how some GPs and lawyers are fuelling a compensation culture, the then Government said the Perjury Bill could be signed into law "within a matter of days".

Seven months later and it still hasn't materialised.

A press release sent on behalf of the group of regional TDs including Denis Naughten (Roscommon-Galway), Verona Murphy (Wexford), Michael Lowry (Tipperary) and Sean Canney (Galway) said "lying under oath for personal gain is no longer acceptable".

"As soon as the committees are established, we ask our colleagues to pass this much needed legislation so that it can be swiftly signed into law," the group said.

"Placing perjury on the statute books is not just about penalising those who commit perjury, it is about preventing those from doing it in the first place. Tough sanctions may make someone think twice about lying and diverting the course of justice.

"This bill initiated by former Independent Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh received cross party support when it passed in the Seanad. The Government have included it in the current Programme for Government. Now is the time to action these commitments.

"The Regional Group members highlight the need to pass this Bill without any further delay, the financial consequences of perjury and fraudulent claims can be devastating to people’s lives and businesses. In some cases, resulting in people losing their livelihoods."

Online Editors