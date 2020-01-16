The Criminal Assets Bureau has carried out a series of raids targeting a drug dealer with strong links to the Kinahan crime cartel.

Luxury cars, watches and cash among items seized as CAB hit Kinahan crime target for second time

This is the second time that the CAB has move against the crime figure.

The seized items Photo: An Garda Siochana

Today’s searches were carried out in Inchicore, Dublin, and in south Kildare.

Officers seized two luxury cars, an Audi A6 and a five-series BMW as well as three Rolex watches and a Breitling watch.

They also confiscated €4,000 and £400, a pair of runners worth €550, two electronic weighing scales, and financial documentation.

CAB has also secured a restraining order over €30,000 in a bank account, granted under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act.

The seized items Photo: An Garda Siochana

The target is a 34-year-old convicted criminal, who is regarded by gardai as a major drug dealer in Dublin’s south city.

He is originally from the Crumlin area.

CAB also searched a jeweller’s premises in central Dublin as well as a professional premises.

A Garda statement described the target as a member of an organised crime gang, involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Dublin 8 and Dublin 12.

In a previous operation, carried out in December 2017, CAB had targeted him and seized €33,705 in cash, €25,973 in a bank account, a Breitling watch worth €14,000, a mobile home worth €24,000 and three cars, a VW Passat, BMW X5 and an Audi Q7.

Those searches were carried out after information had been supplied to CAB by the Special Crime Task Force in 2016.

Court orders in relation to those assets were granted last year.

Today’s searches were in relation to suspected money laundering and alleged bogus employment.

No arrests have been made.

Online Editors