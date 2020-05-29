Luke Kelly statue vandalised for the fifth time in just over a year

Ross Sheridan of P.Mac Cleaning and Restoration services cleans a statue of the late musician Luke Kelly in the Sheriff Street area of Dublin (PA)

The Luke Kelly statue on Dublin's Sheriff Street has been vandalised for the fifth time in just over a year.

Pictures have emerged this evening of glasses drawn on the head of the legendary musician and the words 'F**k Luke Kelly' scrawled on the base of the statue.

The statue was erected in January 2019 to mark the 35th anniversary of the singer’s death and has been vandalised five times since, most recently in April.

Made of marble, vandals usually resort to spraying it with paint.

Each time, Dublin City Council have brought in professional cleaners to remove the paint. This is the fourth time it has been targeted since January.

In a statement in April, the council said it is "considering all options" to protect the statue from further vandalism.

"Stupid mindless vandalism, beyond a joke and disrespectful on every level. Again tonight," tweeted Dublin independent Councillor Anthony Flynn.

Online Editors