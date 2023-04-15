Lukas Joyce funeral: ‘There is nothing we can do... my son is gone' says heartbroken father of Galway teen

“There is nothing we can do now, my son is gone,” the father of 14-year-old Lukas Joyce who died in a car crash in Co Galway on Easter Monday told mourners.

Joseph Joyce spoke of the grief felt by him and Lukas’ mother Neringa at losing their only son in the crash which also claimed the life of the teenager’s friend Kirsty Bohan, who was the same age.

Two other occupants of the car, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, remain in hospital.

Mr Joyce said his son’s death has been “unreal” and made an emotional appeal to the young people present, also referencing social media.

"You have to think of your parents, right? Your parents work all week, they provide for you. Do you want them to wake up at night to see if the car is outside the back door or if you are gone with it?

"It is not fair on your parents. I am not a parent anymore, Neringa is not a parent anymore. All I am saying is stop it before any more accidents happen,” he said, to loud applause inside and outside.

Hundreds of mourners, including pupils from Presentation College where Lukas was in second year, gathered at St Brendan's Church in Annaghdown, some wearing the local GAA club colours.

There they heard Father Sean Cunningham speak of Lukas’ “gentle, boyish face”, describing him as a teenager who was “shy but curious, not one to seek the limelight but eager to go on in life and friendly”.

But as many more stood outside in the rain, it was the words of Mr Joyce who reduced them to tears when he spoke movingly about watching over his son’s coffin the night before his requiem mass.

“I slept in the kitchen where Lukas was laid out all night. You could only see the top of his head, I was expecting him to pop up his head and say hello. That was never going to happen.

“This morning I went over to him, touched his hand, touched his forehead, rubbed his cheek — but there was still no wakening him,” he said.

Before the coffin was removed from his home, Mr Joyce said he had five minutes left to talk to his son and to say goodbye.

“I wanted to say to him that he was a good lad because he was a good lad, he was a great child. He was mannerly, there isn’t one could say a bad word about him.

“But the hardest thing was putting the lid up over the coffin, not to see him again.”

In the hours after his son’s death, Mr Joyce said he drove around the area — to the chipper his son frequented, to the town centre — in the hope of seeing him alive.

“I looked around to see if I could see Lukas, but no,” he said.

Even when he had to identify his body in the morgue, he still could not believe he was gone.

"He was lukewarm. I touched his hand, touched his forehead. We were talking to him but you would swear he was just in a deep sleep.”

Last week Mr Joyce visited Kirsty’s parents Christy and Theresa, telling mourners how he “wanted to meet them’ and how when they opened the door to him, “we hugged for about two minutes and cried”.

"It is killing me," he said, adding that he wanted to bring Lukas' dog Brandy to the funeral but could not.

"He is in bad form, he knows he is gone."