Lucky Tipperary lotto player wins €1m in Euromillions as Dubliner scoops €500,000

A lucky lotto winner from Tipperary has won €1m in this week’s Euromillions.

The National Lottery confirmed the big win in a great night for Irish players.

The winner becomes the 25th lottery millionaire in 2022 already.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle code in last night’s EuroMillions draw, which is worth €1,005,000 million to one online player in Tipperary was: I – NBX - 75295, the National Lottery confirmed.

The winning numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw which are worth €500,000 to one Dublin player are: 03, 10, 15, 34, 43.

“What a night it was for the Irish in last night’s EuroMillions draw. Somebody in Co. Tipperary could be waking up to the fact that they are Ireland’s latest EuroMillions millionaire,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“We are asking all our online players to check their National Lottery accounts and tickets very carefully today as they will have received a notification and an email to inform them of their prize. Additionally, we are also asking our Dublin players to check their tickets to see if they are the winners of the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize winner of last night’s draw,” the spokesperson added.

There was no winner of the €54,932,236 jackpot.