‘Lucky’ the kitten reunited with his owner after overnight ordeal trapped on narrow ledge of Cork city bridge

A MISCHIEVOUS kitten called Lucky used up at least eight of its nine lives after being safely rescued from a narrow ledge under a Cork bridge where it was trapped overnight.

Lucky was returned to his relieved owner, Lidia Riera, after a painstaking rescue operation involving Cork Missing Person Search and Recovery Unit, Crosshaven Coast Guard and units from Cork emergency services including Cork Fire Brigade and Cork Gardaí.

Cork animal welfare officials also lent a hand.

The kitten was finally rescued shortly before lunchtime on Wednesday - after being stuck overnight on a narrow ledge underneath Eamon de Valera Bridge in Cork city centre.

The drama unfolded when Lucky escaped from his owner as she was bringing him to a vet for his routine vaccinations shortly before 5pm on Tuesday evening.

Somehow, the adventurous kitten - who is only three months old - managed to open his carrier basket and jumped to the ground.

Before his owner could return him to the safety of the basket, the kitten ran off along the Lapp's Quay Boardwalk.

Frightened by the noise of traffic and passing vehicles, the kitten then raced underneath a River Lee bridge - and became trapped on a narrow ledge.

The incoming tide meant rescuers couldn't access the spot.

When a small boat was obtained to access the ledge, the kitten was so frightened it withdrew into an alcove where the rescuers couldn't reach him.

Food was placed on the ledge in an effort to lure him out but the kitten remained on his precarious ledge overnight.

However, shortly before lunch the patience of rescuers led by CCGU's Victor Shine paid off.

Lucky's precise location was pinpointed by special snake eye cameras and the kitten was lured into an area with food and by Lidia playing audio of a mother cat on her iPhone, where he could be safely captured using a cat-trap device.

The kitty was none the worse for wear despite his dramatic ordeal.

Lucky was safely returned to his grateful owner.

"We are so grateful - people have been so kind and so good," Lidia said.