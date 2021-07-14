‘Lucky’ the dog and his owner rescued after becoming stranded overnight on rocks

Castletownbere RNLI was launched to go to the assistance of a kayaker who had become stranded yesterday evening and then went on to rescue his dog ‘Lucky’ in west Cork.

Castletownbere RNLI rescued the kayaker and his dog this morning after being launched just before 9am.

The 50-year-old man had become stranded yesterday evening with his dog on Bull Rock, west of Dursey Island, Co Cork.

The kayaker had tried to leave the rock, paddling away but Lucky wouldn’t go with him. Then the man became separated from his kayak and was stranded on Calf Rock overnight.

Rescuers first brought the man to safety and then recovered the dog from Bull Rock where they were reunited on board the lifeboat.

A fishing vessel spotted the man calling for help on Calf Rock this morning and raised the alarm and Castletownbere lifeboat was tasked by Valentia Coastguard Radio..

RNLI deputy launching authority, Felix O’Donoghue, said: “Luckily, other than being cold last night, neither the kayaker or his dog suffered any ill-effects from being stranded on two separate rocks overnight.

RNLI lifeboat operations manager, Paul Stevens, added: “This is not the first time someone has been stranded on the Calf Rock.

“In 1881, when the top of the lighthouse was blown off and swept away in a violent storm, six lighthouse keepers spent 12 days on the rock prior to being rescued.

“Modern lifeboats, dedicated volunteer crew and good weather meant that this kayaker only spent one night there.”

The lifeboat ‘Annette Hutton’ was launched within minutes of the alert, under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty with crew Marney O’Donoghue, Kyle Cronin, Mark O’Hare and David O’Donovan,

At 9.40am the lifeboat located the stranded man on Calf Rock and immediately launched a small dingy to retrieve him.

Coxswain Hegarty complimented the crew, as landing at the rock required “considerable skill” the RNLI said.

The lifeboat then proceeded west to Bull Rock and again launched its Y boat to retrieve the man’s dog.

The pair were reunited on board the lifeboat.