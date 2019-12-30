A lucky Wexford punter has scored €1m in a Prize Bond that was purchased in 2014.

A lucky Wexford punter has scored €1m in a Prize Bond that was purchased in 2014.

Lucky start to the year as Wexford punter scoops €1m in prize bond draw

The week’s Star Prize amounted to €1m, which has gone to a lucky buyer with the number XO 461388 held in Wexford, who purchased the bond five years ago.

Over 4,900 prizes awarded in the week’s Prize Bonds Draw amount to cash prizes of over €1,262,000.

A grand prize of €1m is awarded on the last weekly draw of June and December, with weekly draws of €50,000.

Prize Bonds are state savings where instead of interest, bond holders can win cash prizes every week.

The winnings are tax-free and can be cashed within three months.

The unit price of a Prize Bond is €6.25 with a minimum purchase of four units, at a total cost of €25.

The Prize Bond Company is a joint venture between An Post and FEXCO.

All money is placed directly with the government under the management of the National Treasury Management Agency.

Online Editors