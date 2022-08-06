Lucky Sligo Euromillions player lands €1m raffle prize

One lucky Euromillions player in Sligo landed a €1m bonus prize on Friday night.

The winner is the first of four guaranteed new Irish millionaires as EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ event kicked off yesterday. The special raffle event guarantees to make four new millionaires in Ireland over the month of August.

The winning quick pick ticket was sold in the Regional Stores, Ballinode in Co Sligo.

Typically, in every EuroMillions draw, 10 players in Ireland win €5,000 on the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’. In last night’s draw, an additional €1m was added to the special raffle draw and among nine winners of €5,000, one of those winners won an additional €1m.

Michael Higgins, owner of Regional Stores, was elated when he found out his shop sold the winning ticket.

“The first thing I did was ring my wife and ask her if she played last night; she said she did. I told her to get in quick and check the ticket. But alas it wasn’t to be us. We were surprised to find out though we did sell the winning ticket to one of our lucky Sligo customers,” he said.

“We’re a local family business, open 50 years with the forecourt and 35 years with the shop. We’re selling the lotto here since day dot and we never had a substantial winner, until today. We’re absolutely delighted for the winner,” Michael added.

The National Lottery is encouraging all of its players to check their tickets carefully. There was no winner of the €30,356,111 jackpot on offer, which now rolls over to €40m next Tuesday.