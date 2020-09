A lucky punter has just scored a staggering €5.4million jackpot in tonight's Lotto draw.

There was one winner of tonight's jackpot Lotto draw, totaling €5,395,798.

The winning numbers were: 2, 5, 7, 29, 38 and 42, with a bonus number 27.

In total, tonight over 77,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €198,258.

