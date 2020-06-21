Lucky punter scoops €6.9 million in Lotto jackpot

A lucky punter has scooped €6.9 million in last night's Lotto jackpot.

The winning ticket was bought in Cork, the National Lottery has revealed.

It was a bumper night for prize winners throughout the country in Saturday night’s Lotto draw which seen over 114,000 prize winners which also included one Dublin winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

The €6.9 million jackpot came agonisingly close to being shared by another two winners in Co Louth and Co Meath who share the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €67,446.

This latest Lotto win is the 6th jackpot win this year with over €30 million won in jackpot prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name and the location of the winning store which sold the €6.9 million Lotto jackpot in the next couple of days and said:

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days."

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s €6,993,904 Lotto jackpot are: 05, 08, 19, 40, 41, 44 and bonus number is 17.

Online Editors