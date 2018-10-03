News Irish News

Lucky punter scoops €5.7m Lotto prize

Celebrations underway for lucky Lotto punter
Independent.ie

A lucky punter is now nearly €6m richer after scooping tonight's Lotto jackpot prize.

The winning ticket, worth €5,781,232, was sold in Dublin.

The winning numbers were 1, 15, 22, 27, 31, 34 and the bonus was 42.

More to follow...

