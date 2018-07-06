Lucky punter scoops €1 million in EuroMillions Ireland-only raffle

Ireland has a new millionaire after a lucky Galway punter scooped €1m in the EuroMillions Ireland-only raffle tonight.

The golden ticket was sold in Spar, Ballybrit in Galway Technology Park.

For each line purchased by EuroMillions players in the country, players receive a unique Ireland-Only Raffle (IOR) code on their ticket.

There was no winner of the €55m jackpot, but a further ten players bagged €5,000 each in the Ireland-only raffle.

The winning codes are: I-DWL-24582, I-DWR-68285, I-DWS-01825, I-DWS-78920, I-DWT-10900, I-DWT-27369, I-DWT-97021, I-DWV-62320, I-DWX-23283 and I-DXB-19363.

Online Editors