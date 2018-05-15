Lucky punter claims €8.5m lotto jackpot prize

The lucky winner of last weekend's €8.5m lotto jackpot has today made contact with the National Lottery.

The life-changing ticket, worth €8,549,067 million, was sold in the Corrib Oil Service Station in The Hill, Loughrea, Co Galway.

The National Lottery said that the lucky winner has been in touch and that they will collect their prize over the coming weeks. “This is the largest Lotto jackpot prize so far this year so it was fantastic that the ticketholder has got in touch so quickly. We are now making arrangements for the winner or winners to collect their prize over the coming weeks.

"This is the fourth Lotto jackpot to be won this year so far, with the four wins totalling over €25 million. We look forward to welcoming our latest Lotto winner into the Winner’s Room at our Abbey Street HQ." Corrib Oil Service Station store manager, Pat Halligan, said that Lotto fever has gripped the historic town.

“The excitement is unreal. There is a great buzz in the shop today with people coming in checking their tickets and speculating about the winner. This is the biggest ever National Lottery win for this shop and we would love if it was a local," he said. “This is a busy store with more than 30 full and part-time staff and we are in party mode today. The staff were told the great news last night by WhatsApp so there is a carnival atmosphere here.”

The winning numbers revealed in last night’s draw were 5, 6, 14, 19, 22 and 30 with a bonus number of 24.

Online Editors