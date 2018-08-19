Lucky Lotto player scoops 250k on Saturday night draw

One lucky lotto player in Leitrim has scooped €250,000 on last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw in the same shop that sold a winning Jackpot ticket just two years ago.

The Spar shop on Main St. in Leitrim sold the lucky ticket to the punter who won a quarter of a million on the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

In 2016 the same shop sold a Jackpot winning ticket for the main Lotto draw with a prize of €11.1m “almost two years to the day” according to owner Noel McGowan.

“When the call came through last night, I was absolutely stunned. I can’t believe it and this is almost two years to the day after we sold the Lotto jackpot winning ticket,” he said.

“What are the odds? I really hope it is someone local but of course we may never know who it is as we still don’t know who the €11.1 winner was in 2016 was.

“Maybe this time it is the same winner? Regardless best of luck to them and I hope it brings them a lot of happiness,” he added.

Recent National Lottery data revealed that Co. Leitrim was one of Ireland’s unluckiest Lotto counties per head of population.

The “Luckiest Lotto Counties” data, using 2016 Census Population figures, shows that the county has had 2.81 Lotto Jackpot winners for every 10,000 people, placing it in the bottom half of the Lotto league table.

All in all Leitrim Lotto players have won 9 Lotto jackpots totalling over €24.5 million since Lotto started 30 years ago.

“If you are this lucky ticketholder, be sure to stay calm and carefully sign the back of the ticket,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“You can make contact with our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery winner’s room to get your prize.”

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw were 12, 18, 33, 34, 36, 42 and 3.

There was no winner of the €3,444,846 Lotto jackpot last night so this rolls to an estimated €4 million for Wednesday’s draw.

Online Editors