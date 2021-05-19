A Lotto player in Limerick scooped the top prize of €1 million in last night's Daily Million draw.

The National Lottery is appealing to players in Co Limerick to check their tickets following the win.

The winning numbers were: 09, 15, 21, 23, 24, 33 and the bonus 38.

It’s the second time this year that a Lotto player from Limerick has been made a millionaire after an online player from the county won €8,530,884 in the Lotto jackpot on January 27.

The store where last night's winning quick-pick ticket was purchased will be announced in the coming days, according to the National Lottery.

"Last night’s Daily Million draw proved to be truly life-changing for one lucky ticket holder in Limerick who has now officially become Ireland’s newest National Lottery millionaire,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

"We are urging all daily million players in Limerick to check their tickets carefully today as one ticket is worth €1 million.”