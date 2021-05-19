| 12.9°C Dublin

Lucky Limerick person scoops €1m in Lotto 

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Ciara O'Loughlin

A Lotto player in Limerick scooped the top prize of €1 million in last night's Daily Million draw. 

The National Lottery is appealing to players in Co Limerick to check their tickets following the win.

The winning numbers were: 09, 15, 21, 23, 24, 33 and the bonus 38.

It’s the second time this year that a Lotto player from Limerick has been made a millionaire after an online player from the county won €8,530,884 in the Lotto jackpot on January 27.

The store where last night's winning quick-pick ticket was purchased will be announced in the coming days, according to the National Lottery.

"Last night’s Daily Million draw proved to be truly life-changing for one lucky ticket holder in Limerick who has now officially become Ireland’s newest National Lottery millionaire,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

"We are urging all daily million players in Limerick to check their tickets carefully today as one ticket is worth €1 million.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy