Lucky Kilkenny family claim €12.7m Lotto prize

A lucky family from Kilkenny have claimed a €12.7m Lotto jackpot after winning it two months ago.

“You can’t prepare yourself for the moment that you have a cheque for over €12m in your hands,” said the lucky winner.

The family, who became instant millionaires from a family syndicate, wish to keep their names private. The family claimed their jackpot of €12,740,043, which they won on Wednesday April 14 from a ticket purchased at the Circle K store on the Waterford Road in Kilkenny City.

Read More

The family are the winners of the 12th largest Lotto jackpot since the game was introduced in 1988.

“It’s a life-changing prize but in our case, it’s life-changing for so many people,” said the head of the family syndicate.

“We have a large family syndicate who are at different stages of their lives.

"Some of them will be planning on paying off mortgages, putting deposits on houses, upgrading their cars or just paying off some bills.”

The family claimed their prize via a remote claims process.

“Winning is incredible but it’s even more special when you win with your family and we are all in the same boat.

“Because there’s so many of us, none of us will be filthy rich but it makes us all comfortable and we’ll be able to make some nice changes to our lives,” he said.

After a potential mistake on their Lotto play slip, their Lotto celebrations were delayed for an hour on the night of the draw.

“That Wednesday was one of the most stressful nights of my life,” said the lucky Kilkenny man.

“I always play my lucky numbers on the Lotto play slip but the previous Saturday night, I made a mistake on it and selected 29 instead of 37.

“On the Wednesday, I watched the draw live and saw all of my numbers come out one after another. I should have been jumping around with joy but instead this horrible feeling of dread had me wondering if I had used the same incorrect play slip to play again.

“It took me an hour to pluck up the courage to even look at the ticket and once I confirmed the numbers for sure on RTÉ+1, it was officially celebration time,” he laughed.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish language.

In total more than €5.8bn has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago.

In 2020 alone, €254m was raised for local good causes in communities across Ireland.